LG will unveil the V40 on October 3

LG will unveil its next smartphone, the V40, on October 3rd, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

LG shared the news via a video teaser, inviting viewers to “save the date.” In the teaser, what’s presumably a stand-in for the V40’s main rear-facing camera takes four pictures at varying focal lengths. The teaser points to the V40’s oft-rumoured triple camera setup.

Following the Huawei P20 Pro, the V40 is expected to be the second phone ever to launch with a triple rear-facing cameras. However, in LG’s usual style, one of the lenses on the V40 is expected to be a wide-angle one. The P20 Pro, by comparison, does not feature an extreme wide-angle lens.

Elsewhere, the V40 is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 3,300mAh battery, up to 128GB of storage and a Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

