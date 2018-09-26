Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has announced wireless service improvements in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec.
According to a September 26th, 2018 media release, Rogers and Fido subscribers around the Parc Delpha-Sauvé and Baie Saint-Francois areas should have access to a “faster, more reliable and consistent wireless experience than ever before.”
“Our customers want high quality wireless access wherever they are, whether it’s working on the go, staying connected while running errands on Victoria Street, or using their device while relaxing in the park or on a boat,” said Edith Cloutier, president of Quebec for Rogers Communications.
“We are on the brink of the next generation of network technology, so these wireless enhancements not only connect customers in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield to the moments that matter most in their lives today, but they also prepare our network for tomorrow.”
The Salaberry-de-Valleyfield improvements are the latest in a series of upgrades Rogers has implemented across Canada.
Canada’s largest wireless service provider previously announced improvements in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Port Dover, Ontario; Qualicum Beach, British Columbia; Regina, Saskatchewan; and Medicine Hat, Alberta.
Rogers says that these network improvements are essential for launching gigabit LTE services, as well as 5G networks across the country.
Source: Rogers
Comments