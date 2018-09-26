News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers announces wireless service improvements in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec

Rogers and Fido customers around Parc Delpha-Sauve and Baie Saint-Francois should have access to faster wireless networks

Sep 26, 2018

9:22 AM EDT

0 comments

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has announced wireless service improvements in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec.

According to a September 26th, 2018 media release, Rogers and Fido subscribers around the Parc Delpha-Sauvé and Baie Saint-Francois areas should have access to a “faster, more reliable and consistent wireless experience than ever before.”

“Our customers want high quality wireless access wherever they are, whether it’s working on the go, staying connected while running errands on Victoria Street, or using their device while relaxing in the park or on a boat,” said Edith Cloutier, president of Quebec for Rogers Communications.

“We are on the brink of the next generation of network technology, so these wireless enhancements not only connect customers in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield to the moments that matter most in their lives today, but they also prepare our network for tomorrow.”

The Salaberry-de-Valleyfield improvements are the latest in a series of upgrades Rogers has implemented across Canada.

Canada’s largest wireless service provider previously announced improvements in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Port Dover, Ontario; Qualicum Beach, British Columbia; Regina, Saskatchewan; and Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Rogers says that these network improvements are essential for launching gigabit LTE services, as well as 5G networks across the country.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Sep 26, 2018

7:14 AM EDT

Autism Speaks Canada launches virtual platform to support people on the autism spectrum

News

Sep 13, 2018

2:05 PM EDT

Videotron beta-testing new Fizz brand in Quebec, Ottawa region [Update]

News

Sep 13, 2018

9:05 PM EDT

Ubisoft details post-launch plans for Quebec-made Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

News

Sep 25, 2018

2:04 PM EDT

Fido launches ‘XXL’ rate plan tier across Canada

Comments