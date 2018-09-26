Official LG V40 render leaks one week ahead of launch

Just one week ahead of the phone’s launch, perennial device leaker Evan Blass has shared an official render of the upcoming LG V40.
Blass shared the image early Wednesday morning. It corroborates months of rumours suggesting that the phone will feature three rear-facing cameras and two front-facing cameras.
Otherwise, the V40 looks a lot like its predecessor, the V30, and LG’s other 2018 flagship, the G7. The display notch is hidden in this image, but it’s clearly there.
LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T pic.twitter.com/uMsxdsnXf0
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 26, 2018
LG will unveil the V40 on October 3rd.
According to a variety of recent reports, the V40 will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a Hi-Fi DAC and a 3,300mAh battery.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments