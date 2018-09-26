News
Google rolling out Google Maps group planning feature on Android, iOS

Users will be able to save destinations, share lists on messaging platforms and vote on where to go

Sep 26, 2018

10:32 AM EDT

0 comments

Mountain View search giant Google is trying to make group hangouts an easier prospect by launching a new group planning feature on Google Maps.

According to a September 26th, 2018 media release, the new group planning feature allows users to long press on any place to add that place to a list that can be shared through any messaging platform.

Google Maps users can even vote together on places to go through the Maps application.

Google says that the feature is rolling out to Android and iOS users this week.

The announcement of the Google Maps group planning feature comes roughly two days after reports came out that Google was testing a ‘Shortlist’ feature.

Source: Google

