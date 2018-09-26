News
PREVIOUS|

CBS to launch massive Mississauga, ON production studio in 2019

Sep 26, 2018

5:47 PM EDT

0 comments

Star Trek Discovery cast

CBS Television Studios has announced plans to open a 260,000-square-foot production studio in Mississauga, Ontario in mid-2019.

According to CBS, the upcoming production studio will include six sound stages, production offices and other support facilities.

CBS already has a significant presence in the province, as it shoots its Star Trek: Discovery series (which is available in Canada on Bell’s CraveTV service) at Pinewood Toronto Studios. The company says additional upcoming productions have been shot in the city, including the Charmed reboot.

CBS’ on-demand streaming service, CBS All Access,also launched in Canada in April.

“The Toronto area specifically has provided our series with diverse and appealing locations as well as production infrastructure and crafts expertise that cannot be easily found,” David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios, said in a statement.

“These new stages will provide valuable resources and additional capacity for our company’s growing production slate.”

Via: CBC

Related Articles

News

Sep 25, 2018

8:14 AM EDT

Toronto-developed ‘#SelfCare’ mobile game passes 520,000 downloads

News

Oct 19, 2016

8:03 PM EDT

Google reportedly plans to launch an online TV streaming service

News

Sep 26, 2018

7:12 PM EDT

Canadian tech leaders form coalition advocating for new blockchain regulation

News

Sep 26, 2018

9:22 AM EDT

Rogers announces wireless service improvements in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec

Comments