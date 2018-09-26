Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government held a media conference on September 26th, 2018 to outline plans to regulate the province’s future cannabis marketplace.
According to the Canadian Press, the Ontario government is set to introduce a bill on September 27th, 2018 that will provide the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) with the authority to regulate the sale of online and in-store cannabis.
The Canadian Press further reported that the government’s bill will enable a new agency, the ‘Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation,’ to oversee the online sale of cannabis.
a "robust licensing framework" will be overseen by AGCO and will not be capped. Store operators will have to apply for retail operator license and retail store authorization for each store.
The government is expected to eventually introduce a private retail model that will be in place by April 2019.
Tweets from Vice reporter Manisha Krishnan expanded on the government’s plans, explaining that anyone looking to open a cannabis retail store will need to apply for a retail operator license as well as retail store authorization for each store.
Additionally, the government’s bill will introduce restriction on how many retail stores can be operated by licensed producers like Canopy and Aurora.
Source: Canadian Press, Manisha Krishnan
