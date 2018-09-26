News
PREVIOUS|

New ‘Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation’ will oversee online cannabis sales

Ontario residents won't be able to purchase in-store pot until April 2019

Sep 26, 2018

5:20 PM EDT

0 comments

Weed

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government held a media conference on September 26th, 2018 to outline plans to regulate the province’s future cannabis marketplace.

According to the Canadian Press, the Ontario government is set to introduce a bill on September 27th, 2018 that will provide the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) with the authority to regulate the sale of online and in-store cannabis.

The Canadian Press further reported that the government’s bill will enable a new agency, the ‘Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation,’ to oversee the online sale of cannabis.

The government is expected to eventually introduce a private retail model that will be in place by April 2019.

Tweets from Vice reporter Manisha Krishnan expanded on the government’s plans, explaining that anyone looking to open a cannabis retail store will need to apply for a retail operator license as well as retail store authorization for each store.

Additionally, the government’s bill will introduce restriction on how many retail stores can be operated by licensed producers like Canopy and Aurora.

Source: Canadian Press, Manisha Krishnan

Related Articles

News

Aug 30, 2018

4:11 PM EDT

OPP launches distracted driving campaign for Labour Day weekend

News

Sep 10, 2018

9:05 AM EDT

The first cannabis hackathon in history

News

Sep 13, 2018

5:00 AM EDT

Uber launches Express POOL service in Toronto

News

Aug 28, 2018

9:55 AM EDT

Ontario court sides with Tesla in electric vehicle rebate lawsuit

Comments