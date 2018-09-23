Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Belleville, Ontario project lets riders hail buses from an app [Read here]
- Northwestel, Bell Mobility bring faster internet and LTE to Nunavut [Read here]
- Apple Watch Series 4 Review: It’s all about the display [Read here]
- Nintendo Switch Online is now available in Canada [Read here]
- Win a Google Home and Philips Hue starter kit [Read here]
- Rogers, Bell, Telus to CRTC: no evidence of widespread sales practice problem [Read here]
- Telus wins Ookla Q1-Q2 2018 mobile internet crown [Read here]
- Telus to transition all customers to paperless e-bills [Read here]
- iPhone XS and XS Max Review: Expected iteration [Read here]
- Koodo, Videotron offer Canada’s best wireless plans [Read here]
- OnePlus is building a smart TV [Read here]
- Here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online in Canada [Read here]
- iOS 12 is rolling out now with Screen Time, better performance and more [Read here]
- Telus Canada’s fastest mobile network for second year in a row, says report [Read here]
Comments