Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Sep 23, 2018

7:07 AM EDT

0 comments

iPhone XS Max

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Belleville, Ontario project lets riders hail buses from an app [Read here]
  • Northwestel, Bell Mobility bring faster internet and LTE to Nunavut [Read here]
  • Apple Watch Series 4 Review: It’s all about the display [Read here]
  • Nintendo Switch Online is now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Win a Google Home and Philips Hue starter kit [Read here]
  • Rogers, Bell, Telus to CRTC: no evidence of widespread sales practice problem [Read here]
  • Telus wins Ookla Q1-Q2 2018 mobile internet crown [Read here]
  • Telus to transition all customers to paperless e-bills [Read here]
  • iPhone XS and XS Max Review: Expected iteration [Read here]
  • Koodo, Videotron offer Canada’s best wireless plans [Read here]
  • OnePlus is building a smart TV [Read here]
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online in Canada [Read here]
  • iOS 12 is rolling out now with Screen Time, better performance and more [Read here]
  • Telus Canada’s fastest mobile network for second year in a row, says report [Read here]

