News
PREVIOUS|

Get custom Post Malone, Ludacris and other Xbox consoles for charity

All proceeds from the consoles will go to charity

Sep 20, 2018

8:19 AM EDT

0 comments

Custom Xbox One X consoles

Microsoft is supporting the Make-A-Wish foundation with a revamped version of its “Consoles for Kids” campaign.

The campaign features several celebrities and popular game development teams that have helped create and have also signed custom Xbox One X consoles. You can bid in an auction for one of 20 unique consoles.

Furthermore, all the proceeds from these consoles will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Musician Xbox One X

There are some pretty crazy and exciting custom consoles available. Musicians like Ludacris and Post Malone have offerings. Further, Ninja and Marshmello teamed up and signed a Fortnite console.

There are also consoles signed by the Battlefield V, Fallout 76, Halo, Minecraft and Rocket League development teams.

Fallout 76 Xbox One X

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has done something like this. Most recently, the company offered a few exclusive Tomb Raider Xbox consoles.

Furthermore, in 2007, the Australian Xbox team did the first Konsoles [sic] for Kids with top talent from the country.

Overall, it’s a remarkable initiative from Microsoft and a great way to help out charity while also scoring a unique console.

You can bid on the consoles here.

Related Articles

Business

Sep 11, 2018

3:49 PM EDT

Microsoft relocates Canadian HQ to Toronto, renews investments in Canada

News

Jul 12, 2018

12:52 PM EDT

Dolby Vision HDR support is coming to the Xbox One

News

Aug 10, 2018

5:13 PM EDT

Microsoft Store offering up to $400 credit towards Xbox One X for console trade-ins

News

Aug 29, 2018

8:04 PM EDT

Bid on this custom ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Xbox One X, help charity

Comments