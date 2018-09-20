Get custom Post Malone, Ludacris and other Xbox consoles for charity

Microsoft is supporting the Make-A-Wish foundation with a revamped version of its “Consoles for Kids” campaign.
The campaign features several celebrities and popular game development teams that have helped create and have also signed custom Xbox One X consoles. You can bid in an auction for one of 20 unique consoles.
Furthermore, all the proceeds from these consoles will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
There are some pretty crazy and exciting custom consoles available. Musicians like Ludacris and Post Malone have offerings. Further, Ninja and Marshmello teamed up and signed a Fortnite console.
There are also consoles signed by the Battlefield V, Fallout 76, Halo, Minecraft and Rocket League development teams.
This isn’t the first time Microsoft has done something like this. Most recently, the company offered a few exclusive Tomb Raider Xbox consoles.
Furthermore, in 2007, the Australian Xbox team did the first Konsoles [sic] for Kids with top talent from the country.
Overall, it’s a remarkable initiative from Microsoft and a great way to help out charity while also scoring a unique console.
You can bid on the consoles here.
