In the lead up to the 10th anniversary of Apple’s App Store, app analytics firm Sensor Tower has revealed which apps and games have stayed at the top spot in their respective categories for the longest amount of time worldwide.

To start, Sensor Tower found that Microsoft’s Minecraft game spend the most time at the top of the paid iPhone charts, with a total of 1,645 days counted.

Sensor Tower App Store paid apps

In terms of free iPhone apps, messaging apps consistently held the top spots. Specifically, Facebook’s WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook apps made up the top three.

Sensor Tower App Store table

Finally, Supercell’s Clash of Clans came in first for most days at number in the top grossing iPhone apps category.

Sensor Tower top grossing apps

Sensor Tower’s full report can be viewed here.

