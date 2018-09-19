Leaked OnePlus 6T render shows dual rear cameras, no rear-facing fingerprint sensor

What appears to be a legitimate render of the OnePlus 6T has leaked online courtesy of WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt.
At first glance, the handset that’s pictured below looks almost identical to the OnePlus 6, down to its signature ‘Mirror Black’ finish, which is why WinFuture also published a comparison photo that reveals some differences between the two devices.
Side-by-side, you’ll note that the 6T doesn’t appear to include a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. For what it’s worth, OnePlus already confirmed that its next smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Additionally, the overall proportions of the 6T seem to be slightly larger than OnePlus’ current flagship.
WinFuture speculates the 6T will feature a display that measures in at 6.41 inches. By comparison, the OP6 features a 6.21-inch display.
Additionally, Quandt writes that OnePlus has moved around the internals of the OnePlus 6T.
Something missing from the render are the 6T’s rumoured triple rear cameras. Quandt says he believes the 6T won’t ship with the feature.
In a recent interview with TechRadar, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said his company’s next smartphone won’t feature a headphone jack.
Source: Roland Quandt, WinFuture
Comments