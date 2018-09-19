National Bank of Canada launches new personal banking transaction site

Montreal-based National Bank of Canada has launched a new transaction website for personal banking clients.
According to a September 19th, 2018 media release, the newly redesigned website was specifically designed to allow clients to view all of their bank accounts in a single location, rather than needing to click through to separate pages for each account.
The transaction site redesign comes on the heels of a complete overhaul of the sixth-largest Canadian banks ‘www.nbc.ca’ website.
In addition to providing users with a complete account overview, the new site also highlights spending by category and allows clients to pay bills more quickly.
“The new online bank reflects our desire to offer our clients a state-of-the-art digital experience,” said Lionel Pimpin, senior vice president of digital channels at National Bank, in the same September 19th media release.
“We’re doing that by giving them a 360-degree view of all their bank accounts, even those held at other financial institutions, plus tools to help them manage their day-to-day banking and plan the milestones in their lives.”
National Bank has deployed a number of digital initiatives, including the redesigned main site, new contactless debit cards and a digital wallet service for Apple Pay and Android pay.
The bank reportedly plans on launching a new online site for mortgage pre-approval specifically for personal banking clients.
Source: National Bank of Canada
