Samsung has released an update for its AR Emoji.
The new update introduces improved facial tracking and new customization options.
After the user snaps a selfie, they’ll be able to better adjust their hair, ears and facial features. Doing this can make a face look more child-like or older.
The new ‘My Emoji Editor’ offers other tools to touch up the eyes, nose, lips and cheeks.
The update also betters the AR Emoji face-tracking software, “with a 65-percent increase in ‘landmark detector’ points.” This means that facial features, such as eyes and mouth, are tracked even better. There’s also a frame rate boost that should make movements smoother and more natural, similar to a frame rate boost in a video game.
The AR Emoji is Samsung’s answer to the iPhone X’s Animoji and Memoji.
We’ve reached out to Samsung to verify that this feature is coming Canada.
Source: Samsung
Comments