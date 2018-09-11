How to watch Apple’s iPhone reveal event in Canada

Every September, Apple holds a massive keynote to reveal new iPhones and other hardware.
This year’s ‘Gather Round’ event will take place on Wednesday, September 12th at 10pm PT/1pm ET at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.
The main way for Canadians to tune into the presentation is through a livestream on Apple’s website. Apple suggests using one of the following devices for best streaming quality:
- iPhone, iPad or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later
- Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later
- PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge
Apple says other platforms may be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).
Outside of the website, Apple TV users (2nd generation or later) can watch the event through the Apple Events app, which can be downloaded free from the App Store.
Twitter users can also like Apple’s promotional tweet about the conference for updates on the event. According to MacRumors, Apple will also be livestreaming the keynote on Twitter through the following tweet.
Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/i9mGHTKhvu
— Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018
According to leaks, Apple is set to reveal two iPhone X successors, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (taking the place of the traditional ‘Plus’ model), as well as the more entry-level 6.1-inch LCD iPhone XC.
Apple may also unveil the Apple Watch Series 4, a new iPad Pro and a new Macbook.
A full breakdown of what to expect from the Gather Round keynote can be found here.
Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for full coverage of the event. MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke will also be in attendance to give full hands-on impressions of whatever new devices end up being revealed.
