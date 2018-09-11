News
Sony ‘PlayStation Picks’ sale features games up to 70 percent off

Sep 11, 2018

7:08 PM EDT

PS4 Pro with controller

Available now on the PlayStation Store is Sony’s ‘PlayStation Picks’ sale. The sale features a variety of games that are up to 70 percent off and 80 percent off if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

The new sale features games like Mafia III, Detroit: Become Human and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The store also mentions that consumers can earn 5X Sony Rewards Points, although that program is only available in the U.S.

Here’s a list of some of the games on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollars. This sale is available until September 18th.

