Sony ‘PlayStation Picks’ sale features games up to 70 percent off

Available now on the PlayStation Store is Sony’s ‘PlayStation Picks’ sale. The sale features a variety of games that are up to 70 percent off and 80 percent off if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber.
The new sale features games like Mafia III, Detroit: Become Human and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
The store also mentions that consumers can earn 5X Sony Rewards Points, although that program is only available in the U.S.
Here’s a list of some of the games on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollars. This sale is available until September 18th.
- Mafia III: $22.49, originally $49.99
- Battlefield 1 Revolution: $26.39, originally $79.99
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition: $15.59, originally $51.99
- EA Sports UFC 3: $31.99, originally $79.99
- Detroit: Become Human: $52.79, originally $79.99
- South Park: The Video Game Collection: $63.89, originally $106.49
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: $30.09, originally $69.99
- BioShock: The Collection: $34.39. originally $79.99
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition: $10.49, originally $34.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition: $33.49, originally $66.99
