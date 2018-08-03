Telus adds 87,000 net postpaid subscribers in Q2 2018

Canada’s third-largest national carrier Telus increased its net postpaid wireless base by adding 87,000 new customers between April 1st, 2018 and June 30th, 2018.
According to an August 3rd, 2018 media release, the carrier now boasts 8.1 million postpaid wireless subscribers.
The carrier generated $3.5 billion during its second quarter of 2018, representing a 5.3 percent increase compared to Q2 2017.
The carrier’s wireless segment generated $1.5 billion, representing a 2.7 percent increase, while the carrier’s wireline segment generated $1.1 billion, representing a 13.0 percent increase in data services.
Additionally, the carrier earned approximately $1.3 billion, representing a 3.6 percent increase compared to Q2 2o17.
In total, the carrier added 135,000 new wireless, internet and television customers, representing a 30,000 and 29 percent increase compared to Q2 2017.
The carrier’s total wireless subscriber base of 9.0 million represents a 3.5 percent increase over Q2 2017.
Telus’s monthly churn for Q2 2018 was 0.83 percent, representing an increase over Q2 2017’s 0.79 percent.
The carrier’s average billing per user (ABPU) increased by 0.6 percent to $67.24.
“Notably, the second quarter was characterized by the best combined retention levels on record in respect of postpaid wireless, high-speed Internet and TV,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, in the same August 3rd, 2018 media release.
“This contributed to the strong customer growth, alongside continued value-creating financial results, driven by our team’s relentless focus on providing the best customer experience, buttressed by the ongoing generational investments we are making in our leading broadband networks. Both of the aforementioned parameters, in respect of service and technology excellence, are hallmarks of TELUS’ long-term investment thesis.”
Source: Telus
Comments