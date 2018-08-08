Public Mobile offers $45/8GB plan to customers who switch to Koodo Mobile

Public Mobile is once again attempting to incentivize customers to switch to Koodo Mobile. Both carriers are owned by Telus.
The carrier’s latest offering is similar to its past ones but includes two extra gigabytes of data. In a text message to customers, Public Mobile writes: “8GB of data for $45 per month on Koodo’s LTE network! That means speeds more than 10x faster than your current plan. All that plus Unlimited Canada-Wide minutes & Unlimited International text. You may also be eligible for a $0 phone with the Koodo tab.”
Those that have received the message, can take advantage of the promotion by visiting Koodo’s website and entering the promo code ‘JOINKOODOCRP’. It’s also possible to take advantage of the promotion at a Koodo retail location. The offer is available until August 21st.
Last month, Public Mobile offered a $40/6GB plan to those who made the switch from Public Mobile to Koodo Mobile.
Telus recently announced its Q2 2018 earnings and reported an increase in wireless subscribers to top 8.9 million, with average billing per user (ABPU) of $67.24.
Source: Koodo Mobile Via: iPhoneInCanada
Comments