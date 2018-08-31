News
PREVIOUS|

iOS 12 public beta update pop-up glitch is incredibly annoying

Aug 31, 2018

9:08 AM EDT

0 comments

iOS 12 beta issue

If you’re running iOS 12’s public beta and happened to have encountered what seems to be an erroneous popup asking you to “please update from the iOS 12 beta,” you aren’t alone.

While a new update hasn’t dropped yet, there seems to be a bug in the latest iOS 12 public beta 11 that’s convinced the operating system that its expiration date has been reached, according to 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo.

Perhaps iOS 12 beta 12 is just around the corner or was originally supposed to be released yesterday.

Regardless of the reason, this iOS 12 beta 11 pop-up is frustrating. It seems to occur randomly when the iPhone is unlocked. In some cases, it even pops up when launching an app. In my case, I receive the notification every time I unlock my iPhone X.

Hopefully, Apple releases a quick fix that solves the issue because as of right now there doesn’t seem to be a way to make the update pop-up disappear.

What looks to be official renders of the iPhone XS, Apple’s next iPhone, along with images of the Apple Watch Series 4, recently leaked.

Related Articles

News

Aug 30, 2018

2:50 PM EDT

Apple’s two new OLED phones will reportedly be called the ‘iPhone XS’

News

Aug 27, 2018

9:47 AM EDT

2018 OLED iPhones to feature faster processors, better cameras: report

News

Aug 30, 2018

1:05 PM EDT

Apple acquires startup that makes lenses for AR glasses

News

Aug 29, 2018

3:20 PM EDT

Alleged first generation iPhone prototype on eBay for over $13,000

Comments