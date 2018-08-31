iOS 12 public beta update pop-up glitch is incredibly annoying

If you’re running iOS 12’s public beta and happened to have encountered what seems to be an erroneous popup asking you to “please update from the iOS 12 beta,” you aren’t alone.
While a new update hasn’t dropped yet, there seems to be a bug in the latest iOS 12 public beta 11 that’s convinced the operating system that its expiration date has been reached, according to 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo.
Perhaps iOS 12 beta 12 is just around the corner or was originally supposed to be released yesterday.
It looks like this method in Springboard does some date/time calculations to determine if the current build is about to expire, every time the cover sheet gets dismissed. For some reason, the latest builds of iOS 12 think they’re about to expire. (@davedelong :P) pic.twitter.com/HWe7C0NnIT
— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 31, 2018
Regardless of the reason, this iOS 12 beta 11 pop-up is frustrating. It seems to occur randomly when the iPhone is unlocked. In some cases, it even pops up when launching an app. In my case, I receive the notification every time I unlock my iPhone X.
Hopefully, Apple releases a quick fix that solves the issue because as of right now there doesn’t seem to be a way to make the update pop-up disappear.
