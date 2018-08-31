News
Huawei’s Mate 20 Kirin 980 smartphone to be unveiled on October 16th in London

CEO Richard Yu confirmed the Huawei Mate 20's unveiling at IFA 2018

Aug 31, 2018

8:40 AM EDT

Huawei CEO Richard Yu used the company’s IFA 2018 keynote in Berlin, Germany to formally announce the unveiling date for the Huawei Mate 20.

According to Yu, the device will be unveiled on October 16th, 2018 in London, England.

The Mate 20 will also be the first device to feature the company’s recently unveiled Kirin 980 system-on-a-chip (SoC).

Spec-wise, the Mate 20 reportedly features a 4,200mAh battery, 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 2,244 x 1,080-pixel resolution, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

According to a Huawei media release, the Kirin 980 will make its way to Canada in the “next highly anticipated Huawei device,” meaning that Canadians will most likely be able to purchase the Mate 20.

