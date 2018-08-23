Toronto-based Aiselabs signs pre-partnership agreement with Huawei

Toronto-based Wi-Fi and location-based marketing company Aiselabs has a signed a memorandum of understanding to form a partnership with Chinese hardware manufacturer Huawei.
According to an August 23rd, 2018 Aiselabs media release, the new partnership should allow the company to “reduce development costs while creating competitive solutions that improve quality and allow faster deployment of the technology for our users.”
Aislelabs CTO Nilesh Bansal explained that the partnership agreement will allow Aiselabs to gain demographic and location-based data to improve the company’s existing analytics systems.
“With Huawei as a partner, we can better serve our customers with tighter integration and help them achieve their goals and increase sales,” said Bansal, in the same August 23rd media release.
Aislelabs offers Wi-Fi location marketing, advertising and analytics services within a number of different commercial industries.
Their clients include airports, shopping malls and hospitality brands.
Source: Aislelabs
Comments