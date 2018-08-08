‘Toronto Writes a Book’ lets Twitter users write a book with the Toronto Public Library

The Toronto Public Library has invited the city to write a book one line at a time via Twitter.
The first line comes from Toronto Public Library’s city librarian Vickery Bowles: “I sat on a bench reading my book in the waterfront’s early morning sunshine when a jogger suddenly stopped in his tracks and approached me with a knowing smile.”
From this line, the public is encouraged to tweet the next line with the hashtag ‘#TorontoWritesABook.’ From there, the Toronto Public Library will select two of its favourite lines every day and pit them against one another in a Twitter poll. Anyone can vote and the winner’s line will advance the story.
The story will be completed by the end of the month. Those interested can follow the story through Twitter or online.
Local authors such as Catherine Hernandez, David Bezmozgis and Teresa Toten, Global News radio host Matt Gurney, The Social’s Jess Allen, TTC’s Brad Ross and more will be contributing to the online story.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing what story we come up with together as a city,” said Bowles in a press release. “Toronto is home to so many diverse voices and experiences, and this story will celebrate that diversity by telling a story through a collaboration of thoughts, ideas and creativity.”
Source: Toronto Public Library
