It looks like Samsung New Zealand has accidentally leaked the Galaxy Note 9.
It appears that Samsung New Zealand’s website is getting its pre-order page ready for the rumoured smartphone’s launch. However, the company pushed the page live, allowing prolific leaker Evan Blass to tweet it out for the world to see.
At least for now the page is still live. You check check it out here.
…for when this disappears. pic.twitter.com/kCThU2QXTz
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 2, 2018
The page shows off the back and the bottom of the Note 9. It also reveals information we already knew about the device, including the fact that it features a USB-C port, headphone jack, downwards facing speaker, horizontal dual-camera setup and a golden S Pen.
Rumours indicate the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will feature a Bluetooth S Pen, 4,000mAh battery and up to 512GB of internal memory.
Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th, however, at this point we pretty much know everything about the smartphone already.
Source: Evan Blass
