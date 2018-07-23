Public Mobile revamps Knowledge Base, will convert articles to video

Public Mobile has announced it’s revamping its Knowledge Base articles and preparing to turn some articles into videos.
The Telus-owned prepaid carrier, which has a strong community initiative, uses Knowledge Base as a go-to spot for help.
The update to Knowledge Base includes a refreshed look as well as updated content. Additionally, the Knowledge Base articles save users times by gathering all information on a topic and putting it in one place. Public Mobile gives the articles a stamp of approval and helps keep them organized.
On top of the revamped Knowledge Base, Public Mobile user ‘will13am’ suggested converting some articles to video.
The idea was bounced around a bit, but now Public Mobile wants to move forward with it.
Furthermore, Public wants community feedback on which articles to convert to video. The company posted a poll alongside the announcement with six potential options.
Community members can vote for three of the six options. Public Mobile will prioritize making videos for the three topics with the most votes. The poll closes on July 27th.
Additionally, the post encourages members to comment with elements that should be in the video.
Finally, the announcement reminds Public Mobile customers that they can earn rewards by helping out the community. Top contributors in the community earn monthly rewards they can use towards their bill.
There are a total of six contributor levels, earning anywhere from a $1 to $20 for a 30 day period.
Overall it’s a very neat system that encourages the community to work together and help each other out. Plus, with the new Knowledge Base articles, it’ll be even easier for people to help each other and earn rewards.
Source: Public Mobile
