Warner Bros.’ ‘DC Universe’ streaming service not coming to Canada at launch

Warner Bros. has announced that its DC Universe streaming service will not be available in Canada when it launches later this year.
At the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con event, Warner Bros. confirmed that DC Universe will only be available in the United States when it launches sometime in late 2018. There’s no word on if and when the service will come to Canada or other countries.
As Warner Bros.’ first streaming service, DC Universe aims to compete with other platforms by creating a massive hub of DC Comics-related content.
The service will initially launch with Titans, a live-action original series featuring the Teen Titans superhero team, but will eventually roll out other exclusive programming, including:
- Doom Patrol (a spin-off of Titans featuring a team of super-powered misfits)
- Harley Quinn (an adult-oriented animated series featuring popular Batman villain Harley Quinn)
- Metropolis (a live-action drama focused on Superman flame Lois Lane and villain Lex Luthor)
- Swamp-Thing (live-action drama featuring supernatural plant creature Swamp-Thing
- Young Justice: Outsiders (the third season of the previously cancelled Young Justice animated series)
#TITANS. Fall 2018. #DCUniverse #DCUTitans (available in U.S. only) https://t.co/Iq8S64hJ36 pic.twitter.com/3H2ro4OCJs
— DCUTitans (@DCUTitans) July 19, 2018
DC Universe will also feature a large assortment of DC films and series, ranging from the Lynda Carter 1970s Wonder Woman series, Superman: The Movie, The Dark Knight, Teen Titans and, for the first time, an HD version of seminal 1990s cartoon Batman: The Animated Series.
DC Universe subscribers will also gain access to thousands of DC comic books that have been remastered in 4K definition. Similar to apps like Comixology, users will be able to read digital comics in page-by-page and panel-by-panel viewing. New comics will also be available for purchase day and date with their physical release.
In the U.S., the service will cost $74.99 USD (approximately $100 CAD) for an annual subscription, while monthly memberships will be available for $7.99 per month (approximately $10.61 CAD).
MobileSyrup has reached out to Warner Bros. regarding possible Canadian availability and will update this story when a response has been received.
Image credit: Warner Bros.
Via: IGN
