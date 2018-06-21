Android users should avoid Fortnite: Battle Royale, at least for now.
Malicious developers have uploaded fraudulent Fortnite apps for Android devices to APK sites. The developers earn money whenever a player downloads the fraudulent app.
Fortnite: Battle Royale has become a huge hit on iOS — making $100 million USD within its first 90 days. Nintendo also saw more than two million plus downloads within the first 24 hours of availability on the Switch. Due to how well it’s doing, it makes sense that malicious developers are targeting this game.
Fortnite: Battle Royale for Android is set to go online sometime this summer. When the official game becomes available, check the Google Play Store, as the malicious versions are not found on the Play Store.
Until then there’s Player’s Unknown Battleground (PUBG).
Source: Mashable
