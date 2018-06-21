News
tvOS 12 will allow Apple TV owners to use HomePod as their primary audio output

Apple plans on releasing tvOS 12 sometime this fall

Jun 21, 2018

5:13 PM EDT

Underside of Apple's HomePod

With Apple rolling out the second tvOS 12 beta to developers, users on the Apple subreddit have discovered that the update includes a new feature that allows HomePod owners to permanently pair the smart speaker with the company’s set-top box.

The feature was first spotted by Reddit user zagarzz. It’s accessible by navigating to the audio output section of the Apple TV’s video and audio ‘Settings’ menu. Subsequent users have said it’s possible to pair both a single HomePod and a stereo pair with the Apple TV.

Zagarzz went on to add that turning off one’s TV or asking Siri a question does not break the pairing.

Apple plans to officially release tvOS 12, as well as iOS 12 and watchOS 5, sometime this fall. Consumers will be able to beta test tvOS 12 later this month.

Source: Reddit

