Here are the Google Pixel 3 XL, midrange Pixel and 2018 iPhone leaks from this past week

From Google to Apple a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone from the last couple of days. The leaks below encompass news from May June 2nd to June 8th.
Google is reportedly working on an upper midrange smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 710 chipset. This smartphone is to launch sometime during the first half of 2019.
Multiple names have been uncovered in relation to the Google Pixel 3 series. This week the name ‘Blueline’ was found in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). However, this wasn’t the first time a codename has been found within the AOSP.
The Google Pixel 3 XL is reportedly featuring a 6.2-inch notched display. Meanwhile the Pixel 3 will reportedly use a 5.3-inch screen without a notch.
Leaked images surfaced online revealing the Google Pixel 3 XL. The leak showcases the phone’s notch, dual-camera setup and bottom chin.
Apple
Apple will reportedly seek a more affordable price for its upcoming lineup of 2018 iPhones. This includes the two OLED iPhone handsets and the one LCD screen.
Vivo
A new press image of the Vivo NEX smartphone has leaked. The phone features no notch and will use an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will also lacks a pop up camera, and features a large chin.
The Vivo Apex has once again surfaced online. The smartphone features an all screen design, pop-up camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Motorola
The Motorola One Power will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM, a dual camera setup, 3,780mAh of battery and 64GB of storage.
