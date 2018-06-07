Leaked images of Google Pixel 3 XL surface online

A post on the XDA Developer’s Forums may have revealed the Google Pixel 3 XL.
Two images posted by forum member ‘meraz9000’ revealed what we believe to be the Google Pixel 3 XL. The phone appears very similar to the leaks that surfaced online within the past couple of weeks.
The front of the device is very similar to the frame leak. It shows the phone’s dual camera setup flanking the upper speaker. Hopefully, this means the phone now has its own version of a facial recognition feature, similar to the iPhone X or the Huawei P20 Pro. The handset also sports the Pixel 2 XL’s chin, though the bottom speaker is not visible in the picture.
As for the rear, it’s almost exactly identical to the Pixel 2 XL, except there’s a new sensor in between the camera and the phone’s flash. It’s unclear why Google is continuing to use a single shooter, but the Pixel 2 XL takes great pictures, so one can only expect this device’s camera module to be somewhat better.
The non-Google watermark on the back is no-doubt to bewilder anyone who sees the prototype. However, the codename ‘crosshatch’ is what we know to be an upcoming Pixel smartphone.
At this moment it’s currently unconfirmed if this is the Google Pixel 3 XL, let alone the final version. However, if the phone doesn’t look exactly like this, there’s a good possibility the Pixel 3 XL will look very similar to this prototype.
Other rumours point to the Pixel 3 XL sporting a 6.2-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.
Google will officially unveil the Pixel 3 XL this fall alongside the Pixel 3 and potentially a Pixel smartwatch.
Source: XDA Forums Via: Android Police
Comments