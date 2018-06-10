Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- This is the OnePlus 6 in Silk White [Read here]
- Here are all the codenames associated with the Google Pixel 3 [Read here]
- 5G white paper reiterates need for improved access to 600MHz, 3.5GHz spectrum [Read here]
- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has $4.51 million USD stake in Rogers Communications [Read here]
- Leaked images of the Google Pixel 3 XL surface [Read here]
- BlackBerry KEY2 Hands-on: Bold and beautiful [Read here]
- Canadian government plans 5G future with 2018-2022 spectrum release timeline [Read here]
- Sonos Beam Hands-on: Winning the living room [Read here]
- Canada’s innovation minister launches 3,500MHz spectrum consultation [Read here]
- ISED announces $10/100GB internet plan for low-income families [Read here]
- Rogers, Bell and Telus defend low-cost, data-only plan proposals [Read here]
- Federal government will redraft broadcast, telecom and radio laws over next 18 months [Read here]
- Here’s how watchOS 5’s Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie feature works [Read here]
- Xplornet is preparing for a wireless launch ‘later this fall’ [Read here]
