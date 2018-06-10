Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News
Jun 10, 2018

7:22 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • This is the OnePlus 6 in Silk White [Read here]
  • Here are all the codenames associated with the Google Pixel 3 [Read here]
  • 5G white paper reiterates need for improved access to 600MHz, 3.5GHz spectrum [Read here]
  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has $4.51 million USD stake in Rogers Communications [Read here]
  • Leaked images of the Google Pixel 3 XL surface [Read here]
  • BlackBerry KEY2 Hands-on: Bold and beautiful [Read here]
  • Canadian government plans 5G future with 2018-2022 spectrum release timeline [Read here]
  • Sonos Beam Hands-on: Winning the living room [Read here]
  • Canada’s innovation minister launches 3,500MHz spectrum consultation [Read here]
  • ISED announces $10/100GB internet plan for low-income families [Read here]
  • Rogers, Bell and Telus defend low-cost, data-only plan proposals [Read here]
  • Federal government will redraft broadcast, telecom and radio laws over next 18 months [Read here]
  • Here’s how watchOS 5’s Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie feature works [Read here]
  • Xplornet is preparing for a wireless launch ‘later this fall’ [Read here]

Comments