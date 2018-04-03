Westworld season 1 will be available for free until May 24 through local TV providers

HBO Canada has teamed up with local TV distributors to provide the first season of Westworld for free.
Participating TV distribution partners are now streaming the 10-episode first season of the show on their respective on-demand platforms until May 24th. The first episode, titled ‘The Original,’ is also free on the TMN GO app and online at TMN.ca
The participating TV distributors include Access, Bell, Citywest, Cogeco, Eastlink, Execulink, Gosfield, Hurontel, BellMTS, Northwestel, Norvus, Rogers, Sasktel, Seaside, Shaw, Source Cable, Tbaytel, Telus, Videotron and Westman.
This collaboration is in anticipation of Westworld season two which will premiere April 22nd at 9pm ET on HBO Canada.
Westworld, which debuted in 2016, is a western thriller that takes place in an amusement park populated by androids.
Season two of Westworld is joined by Katja Herbers, Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares.
“This is the perfect opportunity for potential subscribers to sample Westworld, one of the most talked-about HBO dramas in recent years and a tentpole title for HBO Canada,” said Tracey Pearce, president of distribution and pay of Bell Media.
“We’re also thrilled to include the first seasons of hit HBO series Ballers and Silicon Valley as part of this free offering, giving Canadians an even bigger taste of HBO Canada’s premium lineup.”
