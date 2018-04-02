Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus marketing materials leaked online

Leaker Roland Quandt has revealed official marketing materials for the Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus.
Quandt mentions in later tweets that the phones are mislabeled and the rear facing images are all of the Moto G6 Plus, while the front are all the Moto G6 Play.
Motorola Moto G6 (also Play and Plus) official launch marketing materials. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/RrUrjHulDY
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 1, 2018
While Roland Quandt didn’t release any specifications for the upcoming trio of handsets, previous rumours indicated that the Moto line of handsets will adopt an 18:9 aspect ratio. In addition, the Moto G6 will use a Snapdragon 450 chipset, while the Moto G6 Plus will run on a Snapdragon 630 processor.
Furthermore, the Moto G6 Plus will reportedly hosts a 5.98-inch display while the Moto G6 and G6 Play will feature 5.7-inch display.
It’s currently unclear when Moto will unveil its G6 smartphones, however, according to Tech Radar the phone may start shipping by May 10th.
Source: Roland Quandt
