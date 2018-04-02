Android Oreo update finally rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Users have reported that the Oreo update has started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.
The roll out is a little slow because it was supposed to be released on the 28th, according to an earlier report from Fido.
The update brings Samsung Experience 9.0 to the Note 8 and with it a host of tweaks like a new keyboard, some more accessibility options and lots more. With the Note 8 getting updated it brings all of Samsung’s modern phones to the Android Oreo update, like the S8, S8+, the S8 Active, the S9, S9+.
The Oreo has arrived almost eight months after it was first released by Google, around 15 days after the Galaxy S8 family of phones received its update.
“Support for the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy A5 and Tab S3 will be available in Spring/Summer 2018,” Samsung Canada said in a statement to MobileSyrup last month. “Support for the Galaxy Xcover4, Galaxy A8, Galaxy J3 Prime, Tab A8 and Tab A10.1 will be available later in 2018.”
Source: Lifehacker
