After Apple CEO Tim Cook offered harsh words on Facebook’s privacy scandal, the social media platform’s CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg has responded in kind.
Guesting on ‘The Ezra Klein Show,’ Zuckerberg responded to Cook’s comments, including the assertion that the Facebook privacy situation is “so dire” that regulation is necessary as well as the Cook zinger that “he wouldn’t be in this situation,” when asked what he would do inZuckerberg’s shoes.
Zuckerberg said: “You know, I find that argument, that if you’re not paying that somehow we can’t care about you, to be extremely glib — and not at all aligned with the truth.If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something people can afford. I think it’s important that we don’t all get Stockholm syndrome, and let the companies that work hard to charge you more, convince you that they actually care more about you, because that sounds ridiculous to me.”
This picks up on the thread of a argument that he and Cook have long gone back and forth on — the idea that, in Cook’s words from 2014, “when an online service is free, you’re not the customer you’re the product.”
Essentially, Zuckerberg’s stating that consumers shouldn’t laud Apple for consumer advocacy when it charges such high prices for its products.
Still, Apple’s high prices are slightly more transparent than Facebook’s data practices, which, in many ways, has led to the media maelstrom surrounding user data misuse in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Source: The Ezra Klein Show Via: 9to5Mac
Comments