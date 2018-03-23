SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 163: Facebook, why can’t I quit you?

This week on the SyrupCast MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, telecom editor Rose Behar and managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, discuss Sidewalk Labs and the recent controversy surrounding Facebook’s latest data breach.
People have been voicing concerns related to privacy at Sidewalk Labs, Google’s new smart city development project in downtown Toronto. Rose recently spoke with Rohit Aggarwala, Sidewalk Lab’s head of urban systems, who discussed the company’s intentions and plans behind Sidewalk Labs.
This past week news broke that Cambridge Analytica, a major analytics firm in London, U.K., exploited the data of 50 million Facebook profiles through third-party applications. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has since come out and apologized for the breach, stating that Facebook plans do better in the future when it comes to privacy. The team digs into the story and debates if regulating tech companies like Facebook should be the norm.
Total runtime: 30:32
Sidewalk Labs: 1:20
Facebook’s Data Breach: 12:30
Shoutouts: 24:30
