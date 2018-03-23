Huawei could be releasing a smartphone with 512GB of storage

Huawei may be revealing a phone that features 512GB of internal storage.
The upcoming smartphone appeared on TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The listing, first caught by PhoneRadar, shows that the device featured 6GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
While this phone is likely not the P20 or even the P20 Pro, it’s possible that this a ‘Porsche version’ of the upcoming device.
This past September, Samsung started production on a new 512GB of storage eUFS chipset. It now looks like smartphones are also moving in this direction. 4K videos take a lot of storage, so this does make sense that smartphones are heading in this direction.
However, expandable memory may be all that’s needed — the Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with 64GB of internal storage but is expandable up to 400GB.
Source: PhoneRadar
Comments