Apple to unveil cheaper iPad at March 27th education event, says report

While many are still holding onto the hope that Apple will soon reveal a new MacBook Air, Bloomberg’s almost always reliable Mark Gurman is reporting that only a “low-cost iPad,” alongside new education software, will be shown off at the tech giant’s upcoming March 27th, 2018 education event.
In the lucrative and hyper-competitive education market, Apple has continuously been losing ground to both Google and Microsoft. A cheaper iPad makes sense given Apple’s ambition to become the go-to classroom device manufacturer, especially when it comes to price.
The company’s cheapest tablet right now is the $449 CAD 9.7-inch 2017 iPad.
Bloomberg is also reporting that a new, cheaper MacBook designed to replace the MacBook Air is still in the works, but that it won’t make an appearance at Apple’s Tuesday event. Gurman reports that Apple’s cheaper MacBook will likely be priced in the under $1,000 range.
It’s unclear if Apple’s new, more affordable iPad will feature Apple Pencil functionality, though some rumours point to Apple also releasing a cheaper stylus designed specifically for this new iPad. It’s possible that the new iPad will include a magnetic accessory connector, just like the iPad Pro.
I’ll be on the ground at Apple’s education event in Chicago bringing all the news directly from the event’s keynote.
For more on what what to expect at Apple’s education event on Tuesday, check out MobileSyrup‘s full recap.
Source: Bloomberg
