Huawei might be building a phone with built-in blockchain technology

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is looking into building a smartphone that has the ability to run blockchain-type apps, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The company is planning on licensing an operating system from Sirin Labs that could help integrate a blockchain network into future Huawei smartphones.
This system is called ‘SIRIN OS’ and it’s capable of running blockchain applications alongside regular Android OS.
Sirin Labs has made a habit of developing quirky phones with its last offering being a $17,400 USD device, called the Solarin, that focuses on security.
The company’s current phone is called FINNEY and it’s up for pre-order now. The device promises to have the ability to use blockchain technology and also features an embedded cryptocurrency wallet. Which could be why Huawei is looking into partnering with them.
“Amazing meeting just concluded between Sirin Labs and Huawei. Among other things discussed was the possibility of cooperating together to bring blockchain technology to the masses in a secure way,” said Sirin Labs in a statement to Bloomberg.
The companies have confirmed to Bloomberg that there’s been some discussion, but no deal has been made yet.
Source: Bloomberg
