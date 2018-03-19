LG to reportedly use LCD displays in its next flagship

LG’s next flagship smartphone might sport an LCD display due to the technology’s affordability, according to the South Korean publication The Investor.
OLED displays typically cost double or triple the price of LCD panels, says The Investor.
Previous reports have pointed to the manufacturers next device featuring a MLCD+ panel. The MLCD+ panel features a RGBW matrix that contains white sub-pixels. Reports also srRW the MLCD+ display is capable of 800 nits of brightness and uses 30 percent less energy than the standard IPS LCD screens.
Last year the LG G6 featured an IPS LCD display, though LG used its own plastic OLED (POLED) technology for the V30.
It’s possible LG decided to go with this technology due to the negative reports related to the POLED screen the company used with Google’s Pixel 2 XL.
LG’s upcoming smartphone is rumoured to feature Snapdragon 845 chipset, 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM.
For the past two years, LG’s G series handsets were unveiled in February and then released in April. This year, however, according to the reliable leaker Evan Blass, LG will unveil its handset in June and then will likely release the phone this summer.
In other LG flagship relates news, it’s possible that LG will call its next phone the G7, or possibly rebrand the series in 2019.
