OnLeaks, via Tigermobile, has revealed new CAD renderings and 360-degree videos of the upcoming Huawei P20 and P20 Plus. This is following the recent render of the Huawei P20 Lite.
The P20 Plus render has confirmed the upcoming smartphone will feature a roughly 6-inch display, with approximately the following dimensions: 155.3mm x 74.2mm x 7.7mm approximate (9.8mm including the camera bump).
Further, the P20 Plus video shows the lack of any sort of fingerprint scanner. According to Tigermobile, it seems Huawei is working on two prototypes of both the Huawei P20 and P20 Plus. One prototype has no fingerprint sensor, seen in the video above, while the other, a front facing scanner below the display seen in the P20 render video below.
Moreover, the CAD rendering shows roughly a 5.7-inch display with the approximately the following dimensions: 149mm x 71.3mm x 7.5mm (9.7mm including camera bump).
Both the P20 and P20 Plus renders confirm the presence of triple lens camera setup on the rear and likely an IR Blaster — as Tigermobile points out the whole is too small to be a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Due to the darkness of the renderings it’s difficult to make out the iPhone X-style notch. However, the notch, present on both handsets, surrounds the earpiece speaker and the dual front-facing camera setup. The camera setup, according to a writer from NotebookItalia, who reached out to XDA Developers, features Huawei’s ‘Point Cloud Depth Camera.’ The Point Cloud Depth Camera allows for an Apple- style Face ID made for unlocking the device.
The Chinese company will officially unveil the P20 and P20 Plus — Huawei has yet to confirm the names of the handsets — on March 27th in Paris. When the company unveils a smartphone with either no fingerprint sensor — indicating possibly an in-display fingerprint sensor or solely using facial recognition like the iPhone X — or a front-facing scanner below the screen.
Until then expect more leaks regarding Huawei’s top tier devices.
Source: OnLeaks, Tigermobile
Comments