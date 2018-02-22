Google to give update on RCS at MWC, show off new Google Assistant and Lens features

Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially starts in a few days and we can expect to see new smartphones, tablets, wearables and virtual reality (VR) headsets.
Google, the American multinational tech company, also plans on attending MWC.
Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice-president of platforms and ecosystems, has hinted at what the company has been working on in a blog post.
“Our partners will be announcing amazing new Android devices, you’ll be able to see the growing industry momentum around RCS, and we’ll be showcasing the latest from Google including Google Assistant and Lens,” wrote Lockheimer.
Most notably is the inclusion of RCS (Rich Communications Services), which Rogers and Bell started offering last year. We can only hope there are some back-end improvements to the messaging protocol.
In addition, it will be interesting to see the enhancements to Google Assistant and Lens — the latter is expected to come to Canada in the near future.
While, Android One is not available in Canada, we will see new Android devices from Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Sony, TCL, ASUS and others.
“Today, Android powers more than 2 billion active devices from 1,300 brands across 24,000 unique products. The platform has thrived because of our commitment to openness and the vibrant ecosystem of manufacturers, developers, mobile operators and component suppliers,” said Lockheimer.
Source: Google
Comments