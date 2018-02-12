News
Lyft to expand to Ottawa 'in the coming weeks'

The U.S.-based ridesharing service launched in Toronto in December 2017

Feb 12, 2018

U.S.-based ride-sharing service Lyft is expanding its Canadian operations.

The platform will launch in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, Ontario “in the coming weeks,” according to a Lyft spokesperson via email.

“We’re thrilled to be coming to Ottawa,” said the same spokesperson, in an email to MobileSyrup. “We’ve heard from many that they want an alternative and we’re ready to be a part of the city. We want to learn from — and be a part of — the community.”

Lyft said that it has “learned a lot” from its operations in Toronto, where it launched in December 2017.

The company doesn’t share passenger or driver usage statistics, so it’s unclear precisely how many people currently use the app in Ontario’s capital.

“…I can share the top destination in our first month in Toronto was Union Station,” Lyft told MobileSyrup.

Lyft recently received heavy criticism for allegations that the company’s user database had been inappropriately used by employees to track romantic partners as well as celebrities.

Lyft is free-to-download on Android and iOS.

