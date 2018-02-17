Ontario’s provincial police show off custom Tesla Model X

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is showing off a custom-brand Tesla Model X at its Future of Policing exhibit at the 2018 Canadian International Autoshow (CAS).
The vehicle is a Model P90D, and is painted black-and-white to resemble a typical OPP cruiser.
The OPP’s newest ride was revealed in a February 15th, 2018 Periscope video.
Unveiling the #FutureOfPolicing…#OPP #Tesla #TeslaX #CIAS2018 #AutoShow @Tesla @autoshowcanada https://t.co/giGMmE8shr
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 15, 2018
The vehicle itself is a 10-day donation to the OPP.
“[This vehicle is a] generous donation or gift from a friend who’s allowing us to use his vehicle to talk about the future of policing,” said Kerry Schmidt, a sergeant with the OPP, in the February video.
Schmidt clarified that the vehicle is not set to enter service. Instead, it’s merely a prototype designed to serve as an example of possible vehicles that may enter service in the future.
“It is not going to see frontline patrol vehicle service, because right now this vehicle has not been tested at the proving grounds for a police-rated pursuit vehicle,” said Schmidt. “So as much as it’s a potential vehicle down the road, it is not eligible right now.”
Tesla’s Model X is an all-electric, full-size, luxury crossover SUV. It’s most notable characteristics are its gull-wing doors, its extended windshield, as well as the option to order a model with seven seats.
“I know in the past we’ve had problems putting people in the backseats of vehicles, and with this vehicle here… from an officer’s perspective, it would actually be pretty easy to assist someone in there if they’re in custody,” said Schmidt.
The 2018 TIAS is taking place from February 16th to February 25th, 2018.
Source: Twitter
