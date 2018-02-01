News
Face Unlock now officially available on the OnePlus 5

Feb 1, 2018

9:29 AM EST

4 comments

OnePlus 5 header

One of the OnePlus 5T’s best new features is now available on the OnePlus 5.

On Wednesday afternoon, OnePlus announced the official release of OxygenOS 5.0.2 for the OnePlus 5.

With 5.0.2, Face Unlock is now officially available on the OP5. While not new to Android, OnePlus’ implementation of Face Unlock on the 5T was extremely well-received for the speed with which it would unlock the 5T.

In addition, 5.0.2 for the OnePlus 5 adds “enhanced” electronic image stabilization during video recording, as well as a CPU security patch and a number of unspecified bug fixes and other software improvements.

OnePlus says it plans to gradually roll out 5.0.2 to OnePlus 5 users. The company also released 5.0.2 for the OnePlus 5T. Over on the company’s latest smartphone, 5.0.2 updates the 5T to Android Oreo.

Source: OnePlus

Comments

  • SmellyOaf

    This is awesome. I am gonna show this off to my iPhone friends – I am tired of them raving about this face unlock feature as their lame excuse for paying so much.

    • Rev0lver

      So you can now look as stupid as they do unlocking their phones.

      I was at a conference recently and sat with a group that all had iPhone Xs. They all looked ridiculous holding up their phones to unlock them.

    • SmellyOaf

      Is that so? Then mine must be better than the iPhones, lol. All i do is look at my oneplus phone screen as usual, double tap to wake it up and I am in.

    • Rev0lver

      Could have been the people using them in my case, not sure.

      Just know that they looked foolish.