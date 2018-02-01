Face Unlock now officially available on the OnePlus 5

One of the OnePlus 5T’s best new features is now available on the OnePlus 5.
On Wednesday afternoon, OnePlus announced the official release of OxygenOS 5.0.2 for the OnePlus 5.
With 5.0.2, Face Unlock is now officially available on the OP5. While not new to Android, OnePlus’ implementation of Face Unlock on the 5T was extremely well-received for the speed with which it would unlock the 5T.
In addition, 5.0.2 for the OnePlus 5 adds “enhanced” electronic image stabilization during video recording, as well as a CPU security patch and a number of unspecified bug fixes and other software improvements.
OnePlus says it plans to gradually roll out 5.0.2 to OnePlus 5 users. The company also released 5.0.2 for the OnePlus 5T. Over on the company’s latest smartphone, 5.0.2 updates the 5T to Android Oreo.
