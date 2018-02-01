News
This week’s Staples flyer offers $200 off a Dell laptop, 40 percent off MicroSD cards, and more

Feb 1, 2018

10:13 AM EST

3 comments

Staples’ latest 10-page flyer is now live, and will run from January 31st to February 6th. Here is a selection of some of the best deals available:

  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5″ Wi-Fi, 256GB – $1019.00 (regularly $1049.00)
  • Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and macOS – $1129.00 (regularly $1199.00)
  • ASUS Zenbook 14″ Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $869.99 (regularly $919.99)
  • Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-In-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 -$869.99 (regularly $1069.99)
  • Acer 24″ LED Gaming Monitor – $249.92 (regularly $299.92)
  • Canon Wireless Inkjet 3-In-1 Printer – $39.99 (regularly $99.99)
  • Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard – $69.98 (regularly $79.98)
  • D-Link Amplifi AC1750 High-Power Wi-Fi Gigabit Router – $101.94 (regularly $121.94)
  • Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker – $149.95 (regularly $199.95)
  • HP 27″ IPS LED Monitor – $229.99 (regularly $349.99)
  • LG 22″ IPS LED Monitor – $134.96 (regularly $164.96)
  • Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch – $329.99 (regularly $399.99)
  • Verbatim 65GB Class 10 SDXC MicroSD Card – $41.32 (regularly $71.32)

Staples offers both free shipping and in-store pickup on every item on its website, so don’t fret if your local store is out of stock on the bargains you’re looking for. Additionally, signing up for the Staples email newsletter gives you a promo code for $10 off any order of $100 or more.

You can check out the full list of sales here.

Source: Red Flag Deals

