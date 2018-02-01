Latest OnePlus 5/5T Open Beta adds iPhone X-like gestures to OxygenOS

Over on its official community forums, OnePlus detailed its latest Android Oreo beta build this morning.
OxygenOS Open Beta 3 adds, among other things, a variety of gestures to the OnePlus 5/5T.
The major one allows OnePlus 5/5T users to slide up or down on their phone’s display to pick up a phone call.
That’s not all, however, as the update adds an assortment of other gestures that allow users navigate the OnePlus 5/5T’s interface. OnePlus has even added a settings option that allows users to hide their phone’s navigation bar. In short, enabling these options makes the OnePlus 5/5T function a lot like the iPhone X.
Interestingly, OnePlus also removed a feature it had added with its previous Open Beta build.
With Open Beta 2, OnePlus started testing a clipboard feature in OxygenOS. Previously, a pop-up window would appear anytime the user copied text on their phone. The pop-up would present a variety context-sensitive options. For instance, when highlighting a link, users could open a browser preview.
The company says it removed this feature based on user feedback.
The update also includes the usual assortment of unspecified performance improvements and bug fixes found in most patches. There’s also a CPU security patch.
Those enrolled in the company’s Open Beta program should get access to the new software over the next few days.
Source: OnePlus
Comments