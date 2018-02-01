Spotify is likely working on a new music app

Spotify has started testing a new music app called Stations.
First spotted by app analytics firm Sensor Tower, the app is only available to download via the Australian Google Play Store and is only compatible with a limited number of Android smartphones. To date, Stations has been downloaded fewer than 100 times, suggesting only Spotify employees are currently able to try it out.
Publications in the U.S. are comparing Stations to Pandora. Like that service, which is currently unavailable in Canada, Stations offers a playlist-centric approach to listening to music. Opening the app starts music playback instantly. Moreover, the app’s main interface allows users to switch between playlists by simply scrolling.
Like other experiences of this type, Spotify promises Stations will adapt to individual users, with the app creating personalized playlists after the user ‘likes’ enough songs.
On Stations’ app store page, Spotify writes:
“When you have access to all the music in the world, finding the right thing to play can feel like a challenge. With Stations, you can listen immediately, and switching stations is simple and seamless — no searching or typing needed. As you listen, it learns what you like and creates personalised stations that you’ll love.”
It’s likely Spotify envisions Stations as a way to attract new users to its Premium subscription service, which starts at $9.99 per month in Canada.
When asked by TechCrunch to comment on the app’s existence, Spotify was coy, saying, “We are always testing new products and experiences, but have no further news to share at this time.”
Source: Variety Via: TechCrunch
