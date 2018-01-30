Lyft donates $34,000 to SickKids through round up and donate campaign

Lyft announced that it’s raised $34,000 for Toronto’s SickKids hospital after launching its Round Up and Donate campaign in December.
The Round Up and Donate feature allows Lyft riders to round up each fare to the nearest dollar to a charitable cause of their choice; to celebrate its Toronto launch, Lyft rounded up fares on their end to go towards SickKids throughout December.
On top of the $34,000 raised, Lyft is also donating $10,000 in free Lyft rides to SickKids.
“When looking to expand internationally for the first time, our shared passion for treating people better was a tremendous part of what made Toronto the perfect fit,” said Tim Houghton, general manager of Lyft Toronto. “Launching Round-Up & Donate in Toronto enables us to harness the power of this values-driven community to make an impact with every ride, every day. I’m proud of our efforts to not only empower our passenger and driver community to make a difference together, but Lyft is continuing its own commitment to helping support the children and families impacted by SickKids.”
To date, Lyft said it has donated over $3 million USD to charitable causes in the United States through Round Up and Donate.
“SickKids is grateful to be chosen as Lyft’s first charitable partner outside the US and we are thrilled to see this momentum in the early days of our partnership,” said Seanna Millar, senior vice president of corporate & community partnerships at SickKids Foundation. “We commend Lyft and their passengers who will opt-in for sharing in our commitment to provide the best possible care to our young patients.”
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
