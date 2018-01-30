LG announces new G6 and Q6 colour variants

At CES 2018, LG vice-chairman Sung-jin Cho told reporters his company planned to extend the shelf life of its smartphones by releasing additional variants over the life cycle of each device.
“We plan to retain existing models longer by, for instance, unveiling more variants models for the G series or V series,” he said in response to a question on when the company plans to release the G7.
True to that promise, LG today announced several new G6 and Q6 colour variants.
In February, the G6 will be available three additional colours (‘Moroccan Blue,’ ‘Lavender Violet,’ and ‘Raspberry Rose’), while the Q6 will be available in two additional colours (‘Moroccan Blue,’ and ‘Lavender Violet’).
If you’ve been keeping track of all of LG’s current generation colour SKUs, the company first introduced the three new G6 colours alongside the V30, with ‘Raspberry Rose’ being its most recent colour addition.
All told, depending on the market, consumers will be able to pick between eight different colours with the G6 and seven different colours with the Q6.
The company says it will start selling the new colours in Korea first, with other markets to follow.
We’ve reached out to LG to find if the company plans to bring the new colours to Canada. We’ll update this article when we hear back.
Update: When asked to comment on whether the company plans to bring the new G6 and Q6 models to Canada, a spokesperson for the company said, “LG is currently working with local carrier partners and retailers to determine interest of these colour variants.”
Source: LG
