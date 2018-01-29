Here’s a roundup of last week’s smartphone leaks and rumours [Jan. 20-26]

From Samsung to Apple, a number of leaks surfaced last week in the smartphone world.
Here’s a breakdown of everything, including leaked patents, specs, and of course, news from reliable leaker Evan Blass.
Note these leaks encompass everything from Saturday, January 20th to Friday, January 26th.
Samsung
Prolific leaker Evan Blass tweeted the most real looking renders yet of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. This new leak came along with a March 16th release date, backing up Blass’ previously reported release date.
This rumoured video of the S9, first spotted by SamMobile, shows a user tapping the display of the device. The person seems to be conducting a touch sensitivity test with a screen protector. Additionally, the phone in the short clip features the same ‘Infinity Display’ design seen on past Samsung phones.
While this is not a leak, Samsung officially announced that it will show off the Galaxy S9 on February 25th at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company will host its Unpacked Event on that date, showing off both the Galaxy S9 and S9+.
Apple
Tim Cook graced Toronto with his presence this past week — though this isn’t exactly a rumour. What was leaked though, is the fact that Apple is reportedly working on a mid-range iPhone. The device features a 6.1-inch display and lacks 3D Touch. The rumour claims that the phone features an LCD panel, 3GB of RAM and a single rear shooter.
RED
RED is currently working on a smartphone called the Hydrogen One. Jim Jannard, the founder of RED, revealed some of the Hydrogen One’s technical specifications to the world. The device will feature a holographic viewing mode, which will produces a better than 3D image. We’re not exactly sure what that means, but apparently it’ll be possible to view 3D images without specialized glasses.
The Hydrogen One also features a Snapdragon 835 processor, a 4,500mAh battery and USB-C connectivity.
