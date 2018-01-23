Apple reportedly working on mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone with no 3D Touch

Now that the iPhone X has been on the market for a few months, naturally consumer attention is beginning to point towards the inevitable next iterations of Apple’s smartphone line.
Once again, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (whose analysis was originally reported by MacRumors) has revealed details regarding what to expect from Apple’s 2018 line of iPhones. Kuo says that Apple plans to release an updated version of the iPhone X that features a 5.8-inch OLED display, as well as a larger 6.5-inch OLED ‘Plus’ model, and surprisingly, a new mid-range model that’s set to feature a 6.1-inch screen.
The more affordable option is set to borrow features from the iPhone X and the iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus, according to Kuo. This iteration of the iPhone is also tipped to feature an aluminum frame similar to the iPhone 8, rather than stainless steel like the current iPhone X, as well a standard logic board and rectangular battery. The iPhone X currently features more integrated internals, making it notoriously difficult to repair.
Kuo says that this device will include an LCD display instead of OLED, but also mentions that it will feature the same nearly bezel-less design as other 2018 versions of the iPhone. This upcoming mid-range iPhone will also only feature one rear camera instead of a dual shooter system, 3GB of RAM rather than the 4GB Kuo says will be included in the updated 2018 iPhone X models, and perhaps most interestingly, no 3D Touch functionality.
Given that many iPhone users don’t even know 3D Touch exists despite the fact that the feature has been around since the iPhone 6s — with the iPhone SE being the one exception — this likely won’t be a big loss for the average user.
These are still really early rumours given that the next versions of the iPhone won’t be officially announced for a number of months, but Kuo’s reports have a history of being accurate.
The last mid-range smartphone Apple released was the well-received iPhone SE. The device featured the internals of an iPhone 6s with a lower screen resolution and 4-inch display.
Yesterday, another analyst report from Kuo surfaced indicating that Apple has plans to wind down iPhone X production this summer in preparation for the launch of 2018’s iPhones.
Via: MacRumors
