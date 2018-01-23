News
Apple reportedly working on mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone with no 3D Touch

Jan 23, 2018

3:44 PM EST

Now that the iPhone X has been on the market for a few months, naturally consumer attention is beginning to point towards the inevitable next iterations of Apple’s smartphone line.

Once again, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (whose analysis was originally reported by MacRumors) has revealed details regarding what to expect from Apple’s 2018 line of iPhones. Kuo says that Apple plans to release an updated version of the iPhone X that features a 5.8-inch OLED display, as well as a larger 6.5-inch OLED ‘Plus’ model, and surprisingly, a new mid-range model that’s set to feature a 6.1-inch screen.

The more affordable option is set to borrow features from the iPhone X and the iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus, according to Kuo. This iteration of the iPhone is also tipped to feature an aluminum frame similar to the iPhone 8, rather than stainless steel like the current iPhone X, as well a standard logic board and rectangular battery. The iPhone X currently features more integrated internals, making it notoriously difficult to repair.

Kuo says that this device will include an LCD display instead of OLED, but also mentions that it will feature the same nearly bezel-less design as other 2018 versions of the iPhone. This upcoming mid-range iPhone will also only feature one rear camera instead of a dual shooter system, 3GB of RAM rather than the 4GB Kuo says will be included in the updated 2018 iPhone X models, and perhaps most interestingly, no 3D Touch functionality.

Given that many iPhone users don’t even know 3D Touch exists despite the fact that the feature has been around since the iPhone 6s — with the iPhone SE being the one exception — this likely won’t be a big loss for the average user.

These are still really early rumours given that the next versions of the iPhone won’t be officially announced for a number of months, but Kuo’s reports have a history of being accurate.

The last mid-range smartphone Apple released was the well-received iPhone SE. The device featured the internals of an iPhone 6s with a lower screen resolution and 4-inch display.

Yesterday, another analyst report from Kuo surfaced indicating that Apple has plans to wind down iPhone X production this summer in preparation for the launch of 2018’s iPhones.

Via: MacRumors

  • thereasoner

    Adding more new models to sell seems to be the only way for Apple to avoid year over year sales declines (4 of the last 7 quarters) these days.

    Surely this is it though as I can’t see Apple devaluing the brand even further by introducing sub midrange or low end iPhone versions, they have refurbished versions to sell for that price range. As it is, the old “you can’t afford one” shtick is long over with just about anyone being able to afford an iPhone now.

    • Smanny

      What happened to Apple. I mean Apple and their zealots would always tell the entire world, that Apple only makes high end smartphones. Every year Android gains market share, where as Apple is either stagnant or declines.

      Well I guess hell has now frozen over. So Android must have made quite an impact on Apple to the point where they are now releasing a mid range smartphone now.

    • thereasoner

      Agreed. I’ve yet to find a single person who can justify the added complexity and cost to the iPhone for the force touch layer. The difference between force touch/3D touch and long press in both functionality and speed is so insignificant that it’s now clear that it’s main purpose was a marketing tool for Apple sales department.

    • Uzair Abbas

      They are releasing a mid range because of high OLED prices. Once they have sufficient OLED supplies at low cost, they will drop LCD.

      And I doubt many care about 3d touch.

      I think it’d been better to just have 3 models. 5.8″ oled, smaller 5.2″ oled and 6.3″ LCD.

    • Smanny

      “They are releasing a mid range because of high OLED prices. Once they have sufficient OLED supplies at low cost, they will drop LCD.”

      That is BS. Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus and others have had mid range devices with OLED displays for years. Sure it’s new for Apple, but it has nothing to do with the cost of the display. Let’s go with that crap that Apple paid Samsung around $100 per OLED panel. So why is the iPhone X $1320 then? It has the same amount of ram as an iPhone 8 plus, same SoC, same storage, same internals. The iPhone 8’s have much cheaper LCD displays with a lower resolution. As a matter of fact you can buy a smartphone in Canada with a 5.5″ LCD with the same resolution as an iPhone 8 plus for less than $250 Canadian. It even has the same amount of ram as the iPhone 8 plus.

  • TheTechSmith

    Lots of negativity, but this looks like good news to me! In recent times I could never justify buying an iPhone since you get so little bang for buck compared to the competition, but if the price is right I might change my mind. As it is right now I can get three or four mid-ranged or old model high-end phones for the family or a single iPhone X.

  • basesloadedwalk

    Mid range phone that will still probably top $1000 CDN. LOL @ Apple

  • Shobha Bae

    Apple’s mid range devices means $ 599.99 USD ..LOL