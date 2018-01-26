Latest Essential Phone camera update adds app shortcuts for mono, selfie and portrait modes

On Thursday, Essential released the latest camera app update for the Essential Phone.
Besides the usual stability fixes, the update adds shortcuts to the app’s mono, selfie and portrait shooting modes.
That is, if the user long presses on the camera app’s homescreen or launcher icons, they’ll see separate shortcuts to each of the three shooting modes, allowing them to quickly jump to one.
In addition, Essential says this latest update includes camera roll optimizations that should improve performance when users go to look at any recent images they’ve shot. Lastly, 360-degree images should also preview faster.
To download the update, visit the Google Play Store.
If you’ve ever had the temptation to pick up the Essential Phone, now is a great time to do so; both Telus and Koodo recently reduced the price of the phone to $460 outright.
Source: Essential
