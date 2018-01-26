News
Latest Essential Phone camera update adds app shortcuts for mono, selfie and portrait modes

Jan 26, 2018

8:29 AM EST

3 comments

Essential Phone and Essential 360 Camera

On Thursday, Essential released the latest camera app update for the Essential Phone.

Besides the usual stability fixes, the update adds shortcuts to the app’s mono, selfie and portrait shooting modes.

That is, if the user long presses on the camera app’s homescreen or launcher icons, they’ll see separate shortcuts to each of the three shooting modes, allowing them to quickly jump to one.

In addition, Essential says this latest update includes camera roll optimizations that should improve performance when users go to look at any recent images they’ve shot. Lastly, 360-degree images should also preview faster.

To download the update, visit the Google Play Store.

If you’ve ever had the temptation to pick up the Essential Phone, now is a great time to do so; both Telus and Koodo recently reduced the price of the phone to $460 outright.

Source: Essential

Comments

  • Rony

    The phone isn’t without problems but for that price you cannot get anything better. And material used and build quality are exceptional.

    • Pepe

      True, except the poor quallity speaker grill.

  • Eddie_Brock

    I’m back and forth whether to get the Pixel 2XL or the Essential.

    The camera is a pretty big factor. I’ve heard the google cam port is much better than the stock, and well the build looks amazing compared to the Pixels